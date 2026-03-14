Mumbai, March 14: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan graced the opening day of the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai, accompanied by his 'Lagaan' director Ashutosh Gowariker. Celebrating 25 years of their landmark film, the actor-director duo appeared together on the red carpet. For the event, Aamir was dressed in a pink checkered shirt, which he paired with beige trousers, whereas Gowariker chose a simple white shirt.

Following their red carpet arrival, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker were seen lighting a diya, symbolically marking the ceremonial inauguration. The actor-director duo is scheduled to engage in discussions on their acclaimed 2001 film 'Lagaan', reflecting on its creative journey and lasting impact. Originally released in 2001, 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' is a film that was India's official entry for the 74th Academy Awards and earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema. Aamir Khan’s 61st Birthday: Saira Banu Reveals How the Actor Stood by Her During Dilip Kumar’s Illness, Recalls His Recent Visit With Girlfriend Gauri.

Besides Aamir, the film's ensemble cast included Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, among others. The Red Lorry Film Festival commenced on Friday, March 13, and will conclude on March 15. The festival will bring some of the most talked-about international films to Indian movie buffs. This year, the festival is set to showcase multiple films that have gained attention at major award events, including the Oscars, BAFTAs, Cesars (France), and Goya Awards (Spain).

Leading the lineup are three major titles: 'Sentimental Value,' 'Sirat,' and 'Hamnet.' These films have received nominations at both the Academy Awards and BAFTAs, including in the Best Picture and Best International Feature categories. The festival will also feature several films linked to France's Cesar Awards, including 'Case 137,' 'The Richest Woman in the World,' 'Leave One Day,' 'Colours of Time,' 'Nino,' and 'Sentimental Value,' as per a release. ‘Big Hugs, Bhidu!’: Jackie Shroff’s Birthday Wish for Aamir Khan Goes Viral, Actor Also Greets Farida Jalal on Turning 77.

Meanwhile, on the work front for Aamir Khan, the actor's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is now gearing up for its OTT debut. Directed by RS Prasanna, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' premiered in theatres in June 2025, ranking as the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi-language release of the year at the Indian box office, and was subsequently made available for a fee on YouTube's on-demand platform. Now it is all set to kick-start its OTT journey.

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