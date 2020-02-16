Rickshaw Puller's Family Elated After Receiving Congratulatory Note from PM Modi for Daughter's Wedding

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)[India], February 16 (ANI): The family of Mangal Kewat, a rickshaw puller has been elated after receiving a congratulatory letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their daughter's wedding."We had sent the first invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I personally handed it over at the PMO in Delhi. On February 8, we received the congratulatory letter from PM Modi, which has excited us," Kewat told ANI on Saturday."This letter is proof that the Prime Minister cares about the last man in the society," he added.Renu Devi, Kewat's wife further said that the family wanted to meet the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to arrive in Uttar Pradesh soon."We want to meet the Prime Minister, and tell him about the difficulties faced by our family," Devi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)