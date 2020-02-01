Rigzin Jora Appointed as President of Ladakh Territorial Congress Committee

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday constituted its Ladakh unit and appointed Rigzin Jora as President of Ladakh Territorial Congress Committee.Asgar Ali Karbalai was appointed as the working president of the Committee. A statement released by party general secretary KC Venugopal said Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointments along with the other office-bearers.(ANI)

