Rijiju Congratulates Sharath Kamal for Winning Oman Open

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju praised Indian paddler Sharath Kamal for winning the 2020 ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open.Rijiju said that due to Sharath's hard work and talent Indian table tennis is attaining world-class standards."Congratulations @sharathkamal1 Indian Table Tennis level is attaining world class standard due the talented and hardworking Indian team we have presently! Keep it up...," Rijiju tweeted.On March 16, Sharath Kamal thrashed Portugal's Marcos Freitas to clinch the 2020 IITF Challenger Plus Oman Open.Fourth-seeded Sharath made a sensational comeback after being one game down to register 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 17-15 win, in a thrilling six-set final.This was Sharath's first-ever IITF title since winning the Egypt Open in 2010. (ANI)

