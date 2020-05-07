RPF Jawan Contracts COVID-19 in Chennai, 21 Contacts Quarantined in His Native Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 7 (PTI) A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan has tested positive for COVID-19 while 21 people who he came in contact with have been quarantined in Shamli, an official said on Thursday.

The RPF jawan, a resident of Khodsama village in Shamli district, had left for Chennai on May 2 where he is currently posted, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

Out of the 21 people who have been quarantined, 13 are RPF jawans while eight others are his family members, including his parents and wife.

DM Kaur told reporters here that the infected man's contacts were traced and isolated on receiving information that he had tested positive in Chennai.

The affected man had come on leave to his native village just before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. On the directives of the higher authorities, he joined the nearest RPF police station in Shamli. Later, he left for Chennai to join duty.

