RSS Workers Distribute Ration to Sex Workers, Their Families in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): RSS workers have distributed ration to the sex workers in GB Road area here amid the countrywide lockdown enforced to combat COVID-19.The RSS workers were wearing protective gear to prevent themselves from coronavirus and distributed ration to the sex workers and their families.Speaking to ANI, Joint General Secretary, Delhi RSS, Anil Gupta said, "We have launched a helpline and have been getting 10,000 calls everyday. So one of our workers got a call about the conditions of these women here.""We did a survey and accordingly prepared a list of 986 sex workers living here and categorised them into 250 joints (groups of workers living together). Today, we distributed 250 kits," he said. A Sewabharti volunteer, Sukhdev said, "Amid COVID-19 and lockdown, we have been providing food and ration to daily wagers. The situation here was very bad as there was no arrangement for food. So we made 250 kits for the 250 families. In every kit, there is 10 kg wheat, 5 kg rice, 2 kg rice, 1 kg sugar, cooking oil, tea leaves and spices.""So this one kit can guarantee food for eight to ten days for five to six people. We have also given half kg of milk powder. We will contact them after a week and if required, we will distribute these kits to them again," he added. (ANI)

