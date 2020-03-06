Russia Registries 6 New Cases of Coronavirus; Carriers Arrived from Italy

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], Mar 6 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia confirmed six new cases of coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, in the country, Russia's coronavirus response centre said on Friday."Over the past 24 hours in Russia, six cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among the citizens of Russia -- one case in Nizhny Novgorod, five cases in Moscow," the centre said in a statement.The health authorities added that all COVID-19 carriers have arrived from Italy in the past two weeks.First reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, coronavirus has spread to more than 80 countries across the world, with the global death toll topping 3200. (Sputnik/ANI)

