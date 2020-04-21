Ryan Hurd Shares Why Maren Morris Chose to Name Their Baby Hayes

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 21 (ANI): American singer Ryan Hurd and wife Maren Morris named their son Hayes for a very special reason.According to Fox News, the 33-year-old country singer recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and opened up about fatherhood and his baby with Morris.Hurd said, "We play him a lot of Beatles songs. I like to sing him as many McCartney songs I can get. ... We're trying to just get him a good base of great music to listen to."The 'Platonic' singer said that parenting is "natural" to the pair and that Morris, who gave birth during the global pandemic, is doing "great".The singer said that she is excited to just not be pregnant anymore.Hurd told the outlet that he and Morris split the parenting duties: She feeds little Hayes while Hurd handles the diapers. He explained, "It doesn't faze me. You got to get it done. Gotta get it done, boy."The singer said that an important part of having a child is giving it a name, which Hurd said: "was all Maren's decision."Hurd recalled that they stayed up late one night a couple [of] years ago and, "I think we had too many drinks. Maren said, 'What would you name a boy if you had one?' and I was like, 'I always thought the name Hayes was cool' and she remembered it."The country singer also said that the baby's middle name is Andrew, which also has a special meaning and shared, "[It's] my little brother's name who passed away a few years ago. So, that was a really cool way to honour him and my family." (ANI)

