Sachin Sanghvi of Popular Music Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar to Celebrate Birthday with Family!

Mumbai, June 14: Composer Sachin Sanghvi, of the popular duo Sachin-Jigar, turns a year older on Sunday, and he will celebrate his special day with family. According to a source, he loves spending his birthday at home enjoying a good homecooked Gujarati meal with his family. Sachin Sanghvi Unites with Daughter Tanishkaa for Song ‘Ek Zindagi’.

"I like celebrating my birthday with my family and we will be doing the same this year. The silver lining about this lockdown is that we got a lot of time to spend with our families. I hope the situation improves and we get back to our normal lives soon," said Sachin.

Sachin-Jigar's hits scores include films such as "ABCD" franchise, "F.A.L.T.U.", "Badlapur" and "Stree".

