Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sachin Sanghvi of Popular Music Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar to Celebrate Birthday with Family!

Agency News IANS| Jun 14, 2020 11:15 AM IST
A+
A-
Sachin Sanghvi of Popular Music Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar to Celebrate Birthday with Family!
Sachin Sanghvi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 14: Composer Sachin Sanghvi, of the popular duo Sachin-Jigar, turns a year older on Sunday, and he will celebrate his special day with family. According to a source, he loves spending his birthday at home enjoying a good homecooked Gujarati meal with his family. Sachin Sanghvi Unites with Daughter Tanishkaa for Song ‘Ek Zindagi’.

"I like celebrating my birthday with my family and we will be doing the same this year. The silver lining about this lockdown is that we got a lot of time to spend with our families. I hope the situation improves and we get back to our normal lives soon," said Sachin.

Sachin-Jigar's hits scores include films such as "ABCD" franchise, "F.A.L.T.U.", "Badlapur" and "Stree".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bollywood Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar Sachin Jigar Sachin Sanghvi Sachin Sanghvi Birthday
You might also like
Disha Patani Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics)
Bollywood

Disha Patani Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon (Read Details)
Bollywood

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon (Read Details)
Kiara Advani Wants To Work In A Comedy Film Directed By Karan Johar?
Bollywood

Kiara Advani Wants To Work In A Comedy Film Directed By Karan Johar?
Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Another Picture Perfect Pout Selfie On Instagram And Shares The Secret Behind It!
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Another Picture Perfect Pout Selfie On Instagram And Shares The Secret Behind It!
Disha Patani Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Aaditya Thackeray With This Lovely Pic! (View Post)
Bollywood

Disha Patani Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Aaditya Thackeray With This Lovely Pic! (View Post)
Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today and Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Shares This Cute Throwback Video To Wish The ‘Rockstar’!
Bollywood

Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today and Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Shares This Cute Throwback Video To Wish The ‘Rockstar’!
Disha Patani Birthday: 5 Hit Songs Of Bollywood’s Hottie That Will Get You Grooving!
Bollywood

Disha Patani Birthday: 5 Hit Songs Of Bollywood’s Hottie That Will Get You Grooving!
Amrita Arora Reveals Her Father-in-Law Who Was Tested Positive For COVID-19 Has Now Recovered
Bollywood

Amrita Arora Reveals Her Father-in-Law Who Was Tested Positive For COVID-19 Has Now Recovered
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement