Sachin Tendulkar Urges People to Follow PM Modi's Appeal to Salute 'sanitation Warriors'

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday urged people to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to 'salute the commitment of lakhs of sanitation warriors'.Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: "4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I'm lighting a Diya to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe. India, choose your reason tonight but let's unite. @narendramodi @PMOIndia."Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya or torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against COVID-19.This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

