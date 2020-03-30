Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Pledges to Donate Money for Combating Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Monday pledged to donate Rs one lakh to Tamil Nadu CM's Relief Fund and Rs 25,000 to PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country.Taking to Twitter he wrote, "These are testing times for all of us especially for the daily wage workers & migrant labourers.""I hereby pledge to donate a total of Rs 1,25,000 ( Rs 1 lakh for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's public relief fund & Rs 25000 for PM Cares fund )!!" he added.Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged to extend their support to the PM-CARES and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus threat in the country.On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES. Cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakhs to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people. (ANI)

