SC to Pronounce Judgement on Centre's Plea Against Permanent Commission for Women in Army

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce judgement on Monday on Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's directions passed in 2010 for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army. The Army on Tuesday said that women officers selected for the permanent commission will be given appointments as per organisational requirements in line with the commitments given by the force.Talking to ANI about the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court for granting permanent commission to women officers, they said the special Army instructions of September 7, 1992, issued while the women officers were first commissioned in the Army, clearly state that women officers will be liable for service in any part of the world on selected appointments as decided from time to time by the Army headquarters."The Indian Army stands by this commitment and has clarified that women officers selected for permanent commission will be given appointments as per organisational requirements," they said.Earlier, sources said that the Army is in favour of granting pension benefits to women officers, who have fulfilled the service conditions.Sources earlier informed that the induction of women in the Army is progressing well and that these women officers will be given all suitable assignments as deemed fit by the organisation.All decisions taken towards the smooth integration of women in various assigned roles in the army will be taken in the best interest of the individuals and the organisation, Army sources had added.In April last year, the Army had kicked off the process of inducting women as jawans by starting their online registration for recruitment in the corps of military police. (ANI)

