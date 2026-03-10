New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has approved the renovation of the historic Bascule Bridge at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, at an estimated cost of Rs 117.54 crore.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the proposal of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, for renovation of the historic Bascule Bridge at the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) was appraised by the Delegated Investment Board (DIB), chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in a meeting convened on February 16, 2026.

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"The Delegated Investment Board (DIB) examined the proposal for renovation of the nearly six-decade-old Bascule Bridge at the Kolkata Dock System with an estimated project cost of ₹117.54 crore, including financial assistance of approximately ₹41 crore under the Sagarmala Programme," the Ministry added.

The Ministry further added in a statement that the project aims to modernise the historic double-leaf bridge to ensure safer, faster and more efficient cargo and vehicular movement within the port area. Originally built by Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG, the bridge will undergo comprehensive structural and electro-mechanical upgradation to enhance operational safety and efficiency.

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The renovation project will be implemented by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, with execution of works awarded to H & H Fressinet.

The upgradation of this key infrastructure is expected to strengthen operational efficiency at the Kolkata Dock System and support smoother cargo and vehicular movement within the port, contributing to the continued modernisation of India's maritime infrastructure. (ANI)

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