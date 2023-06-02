Nijmegen [Netherlands], June 2 (ANI): Researchers found, Black holes will eventually evaporate due to Hawking radiation, but the event horizon is not as important as previously thought.

New theoretical research from Radboud University's Michael Wondrak, Walter van Suijlekom, and Heino Falcke has shown that Stephen Hawking was partially correct about black holes.

Also Read | MacBook Update: Original 12-Inch Version Declared Obsolete by Apple; Won't Get Repairs at Apple Stores After June 30.

The study was published on 2 June in the leading journal "Physical Review Letters" of the American Physical Society (APS).

This radiation is also caused by gravity and the curvature of spacetime. This means that all large objects in the universe, such as star remnants, will eventually vanish.

Also Read | Utkarsha Pawar Quick Facts: Know All About Maharashtra Women's Cricketer and Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wife-To-Be.

This radiation is also caused by gravity and the curvature of spacetime. This means that all large objects in the universe, such as star remnants, will eventually vanish.

SpiralIn this new study the researchers at Radboud University revisited this process and investigated whether or not the presence of an event horizon is indeed crucial. They combined techniques from physics, astronomy and mathematics to examine what happens if such pairs of particles are created in the surroundings of black holes. The study showed that new particles can also be created far beyond this horizon. Michael Wondrak: 'We demonstrate that, in addition to the well-known Hawking radiation, there is also a new form of radiation.'

Everything evaporatesVan Suijlekom: 'We show that far beyond a black hole the curvature of spacetime plays a big role in creating radiation. The particles are already separated there by the tidal forces of the gravitational field.' Whereas it was previously thought that no radiation was possible without the event horizon, this study shows that this horizon is not necessary.

Falcke: 'That means that objects without an event horizon, such as the remnants of dead stars and other large objects in the universe, also have this sort of radiation. And, after a very long period, that would lead to everything in the universe eventually evaporating, just like black holes. This changes not only our understanding of Hawking radiation but also our view of the universe and its future.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)