New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Renowned UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi shared stunning pictures of the severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' from space.

The cyclonic storm, which had been brewing over the Arabian Sea for several days, has made landfall, informed a top weather scientist with India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

While thousands residing on the coastline in Gujarat have been evacuated to safer shores, the storm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), is likely to wreak extensive damage to property and infrastructure in the state, as well as neighbouring Maharashtra and Haryana.

"As promised in my previous video, here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station," the astronaut said in a tweet, tagging the images.

The pictures give a sense of the extent of severity of the storm as it approaches the Gujarat coast.

Earlier, Al-Neyadi posted a video of the cyclone, saying, "Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring. Stay safe, everyone!."

The video showed the progress of the cyclone as it passes over the UAE and Oman in the Arabian Peninsula. The video showed a massive formation of clouds as he tried to home in on the eye of the storm.

Al-Neyadi is the first Arab to complete a spacewalk during Expedition 69, which was launched from the International Space Station (ISS) in April.

"...It (cyclone 'Biparjoy') will hit the coast between Karachi and Mandvi and close to Jakhau port of Gujarat. It is now located about 70 kilometres away from Jakhau port in the Arabian Sea. It is moving at a speed of about 15 kmph. The landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch. It will continue till midnight," Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director general, Meteorology, IMD, told ANI on Thursday. (ANI)

