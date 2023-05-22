Asia Cup 2023 will be the 16th edition of the continental cricket tournament. With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled later in October and November, this year’s Asia Cup will be played in ODI format to serve as preparation platform for the teams. Last year, the Asia Cup was played in the T20 format. Pakistan was originally scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2023 but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to send the Indian team to Pakistan. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to host the tournament in its country citing major Test-playing nations have toured the country in the past. India Won't Travel To Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

PCB has reportedly offered a hybrid model to host the Asia Cup 2023. As per the model, which is likely to be adopted, Pakistan will host the first four matches of Asia Cup 2023 and then Sri Lanka or UAE will host the remaining games including high-octane India vs Pakistan clash. As of now, Sri Lanka appears to be the frontrunner as some cricket boards have opposed UAE as a venue due to scorching heat.

Six teams will take part in Asia Cup 2023. India, Pakistan and Nepal have been placed in Group A while Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. After the group stage matches, four teams will advance to the Super Four round and then the top two teams from that round will head to finals. Pakistan Cricket Team Should Travel to India for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Says Shahid Afridi.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

Asia Cup 2023 schedule is yet to be announced but the dates are more or less confirmed. The ODI tournament is likely to be held from September 02 to 17. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match is likely to take place on Friday, September 08. (The Asia Cup 2023 schedule will be uploaded once announced).

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup in 2022, which was held in T20I format. Last time the Asia Cup took place in ODI format was in 2018 and India won the title by defeating Bangladesh in the final. India have won a record seven Asia Cup titles followed by Sri Lanka’s six trophies. Pakistan have won the Asia Cup twice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2023 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).