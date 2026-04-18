Rock fans across India were left disappointed on Saturday after BookMyShow Live announced the complete cancellation of the Scorpions' 'Coming Home' India Tour 2026, citing "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members." ‘FA9LA’ Singer Flipperachi CANCELS India Tour 2026 Due to Middle East Conflict – See Statement.

The legendary German rock band was scheduled to perform four major shows across India later this month, marking a highly anticipated return for fans across multiple cities.

Scorpions India Tour 2026 Cancelled - View Statement

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The cancellation impacts all planned performances under the India leg of the tour that is Shillong: April 21, Delhi-NCR: April 24, Bengaluru: April 26 and Mumbai: April 30. In an official statement, promoters said the decision was taken due to "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members."While no specific medical details were disclosed, the statement added, "The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule."

BookMyShow has assured ticket holders that refunds will be processed without any additional action required. The refund will be processed within 7-10 working days and credited back to the original payment method, with no manual request required. Kanye West Confirms 2026 India Concert Debut in New Delhi Following New Album ‘Bully’ Release.

The announcement comes as some fans reported receiving physical tickets just hours before the cancellation was made public. The news triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many fans expressing "heartbreak" over the sudden cancellation.