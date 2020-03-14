Searches Intensify in AP Ahead of Local Body Polls, Huge Amount of Cash Recovered

Visakhapatnam/Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In view of the upcoming local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, police have intensified search operations and made several cash recoveries in Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts of the state.During the checking of a vehicle in Hukumpeta of Visakhapatnam, police recovered Rs 18.3 lakh from two men identified as Lokavaraput Ramu and Bandari Srinivasa travelling in a car.Meanwhile, in Krishna district, three separate seizures of Rs 7.77 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh in Avanigadda and Rs 6.32 lakh in Ghantasala sub-divisions were also made during vehicle check on Friday. (ANI)

