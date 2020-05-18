Second Repatriation Flight Lands in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, May 18 (PTI) The second repatriation flight from Dubai to Mangaluru, carrying 178 passengers, touched down at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here Monday night.

Air Indias special flight landed at MIA at 7.45 pm, official sources said.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, airport director V V Rao and city police commissioner P S Harsha were present at the airport to receive the passengers.

The passengers on the flight included 99 men, 67 women, 11 children and an infant.

Adequate number of airport staff, including porters, were deployed at the airport to assist the passengers, in view of the complaints from repatriates who arrived here by the first flight from Dubai on May 12.

The passengers will be screened and tested to ensure they are asymptomatic of COVID-19 infection.

They will later be taken to quarantine facilities, including hotels and hostels arranged by the district administration as part of the standard operating procedure.

The returnees will also be directed to download the Arogya Setu app before leaving the airport for contact tracing.

A total of 179 passengers arrived at the MIA on May 12 in the first repatriation flight to Mangaluru as part of the Union governments Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the Covid-19 crisis.

