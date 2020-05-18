Security Tightened at Uttarakhand Inter-state Borders, Returnees Undergoing Health Screening

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): With an increased number of people returning from other states, the Uttarakhand government has tightened security at all inter-state border check posts as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. All passengers who are arriving at the inter-state borders are also undergoing health screening.Talking about the steps being taken at the inter-state borders, especially at the Aasarodi check post, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Dehradun, Sweta Choubey told ANI that, "All passengers who are arriving at the inter-state borders are being screened, random sampling has also been started there. We are taking all precautions and are monitoring each vehicle. For this, extra forces have been deployed and medical teams are also present.""We are first checking if they have a pass and then their samples and details are being registered. Following this, the returnees are being sent to home quarantine after signing a bond for the same. Their details are being shared with the police stations where these people are destined for and with COVID-control room as well," she added.A microbiologist, Mohini Chauhan, posted at the sample collection centre at Aasarodi inter-state border check post in Uttarakhand told ANI about the procedure being followed."Samples, throat and nasal swabs, of people who are coming from other states are being collected here. The testing is being done at Doon Medical College, close to 100-150 people are coming daily. We are, however, taking samples of one person from each family, especially those who are senior citizens, pregnant women, among others," Chauhan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)