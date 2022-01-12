It's official! Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together in a film titled Selfiee. After a lot of buzz online, the makers dropped the first mini-teaser/song promo of the movie and it has massy written all over it. The clip sees Akki and Emraan dancing on the street and taking a selfie. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the shooting of the flick is expected to start soon.

Watch Announcement Video:

View this post on Instagram

