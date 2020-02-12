Sergio Aguero is Simply Remarkable: Francis Lee

Manchester [UK], Feb 12 (ANI): Former Manchester City player Francis Lee has heaped praise on Sergio Aguero, saying that the striker is 'simply remarkable.'"Sergio is simply remarkable. When (manager) Pep Guardiola first came to the Club, he was an out and out goalscorer but now he is an out and out player, who scores goals," the club's official website quoted Lee as saying.Aguero is on a sublime form this season as he has scored 16 Premier League goals to date and 21 in all competitions.Lee said Aguero has got everything and credited manager Pep Guardiola for making the player play like a 'world-class striker.'"Sergio has got everything. He is a very good finisher, he is so clinical, he is the right size and build for a striker and he has got pace. I thought he was possibly a bit on the wane when Pep arrived but the manager shook him up and he has got him playing like a world-class striker he is," he said. (ANI)

