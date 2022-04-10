Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to his three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. On Sunday, he took time out of his busy schedule and spent quality time with his daughter and his kid AbRam. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which SRK can be seen driving his car with Suhana seated in the front seat next to him. Pathaan: Suhana Khan Shares Shah Rukh Khan’s Pic Flaunting His Abs And Says ‘Uhhh My Dad Is 56’.

One of the images shows AbRam happily sitting on sister Suhana's lap.Dressed in a grey T-shirt, SRK had a big smile on his face while stepping out of his house with his children. Fans assumed that the family was off to the Brabourne Stadium where Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is playing an IPL match against Delhi Capitals today.

Check Out Viral Pics Below:

King 👑 Khan @iamsrk gets clicked in the city earlier today, as he goes for a long drive with Little AbRam and Suhana. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/DTIZNWbmo0 — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) April 10, 2022

"Are they going to watch the match?" a netizen commented. "They look so happy," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has recently finished the Spain schedule of 'Pathaan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

