Mumbai, August 16: Veteran actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar is feeling nostalgic as 'Sholay' has completed 50 years of release. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film is one of the most iconic deliveries from Bollywood, widely celebrated for its unforgettable story, characters, and the famous dialogues and songs. Sachin Pilgaonkar, who played the character of Ahmed in 'Sholay,' took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of old pictures with the film's cast and team members, capturing some precious moments. He also shared a few glimpses from the film, with one of them showing a sequence between Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh and Pilgaonkar.

The actor shared a video, showing a 'Sholay' coin, which he received as a souvenir on the film's 50-year anniversary. Pilgaonkar opened up about his emotions attached to the film, calling himself "very lucky" for being a part of it. In his caption, he wrote, "50 years of Sholay. Sholay is an emotion. A celebration. I'll always be grateful to Ramesh Sippy Ji, who I considered one of my Gurus, for making me a part of this magnum opus and for giving me the opportunity to learn so much even behind the scenes." ‘50 Years of Sholay’: Hema Malini Says She Will Show the Film to Her Grandchildren (Watch Video).

Fans instantly reacted to the post, congratulating the actor on the milestone. His daughter, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, also commented on the post. "So handsome papa. And how iconic!" the 'Mandala Murders' star wrote. Directed by Sippy, 'Sholay' was originally released on August 15, 1975. It featured an ensemble of legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan, among others. ‘50 Years of Sholay’: Ramesh Sippy Comments on ‘Bromance’ of Film’s Legendary Pair Jai and Veeru (Watch Video).

‘Sholay’ Is Emotion, a Celebration

The film's story is set in the Ramgarh village, terrorised by the notorious Gabbar Singh. In order to defeat the bandit gang, retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh takes help from two friends, Jai and Veeru. Even after five decades of its release, 'Sholay' continues to resonate with audiences across the country.

