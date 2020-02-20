Devi: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and Six Other Actresses Feature on the Powerful Poster of the Short Film on Women Finding Strength in an Unusual Sisterhood 

Devi Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After we saw the first look of the upcoming short film titled Devi starring Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama in lead roles, here's a brand new powerful poster of the film. It's extremely rare to find a film featuring so many great talented actresses and just looking at the eclectic cast, we can say that this short is going to be epic. The new poster looks absolutely smashing with all the leading ladies captured in a monochrome picture. Devi First Look: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve and Six Other Women Unite To Tell Tragedy Tales In This Short Film (View Pic).

Earlier, revealing what the film will be about, the makers had released a statement saying it will tell nine different stories. The statement read, ' a story of nine oppressed women, from different strata of society, living a small room, faced with the dilemma of sharing their space and stories in a country all too used to tragedy & pain'. The poster does show these women dressed differently and it will be amazing to see each of them share their stories with different perspectives.

Check Out the New Poster Here:

Sharing the poster, Kajol wrote, "A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance. The teaser of our powerful short film drops on 24th February 2020!"Kajol Opens Up About Meeting Husband Ajay Devgn for the First Time, Suffering Two Miscarriages and More in an Emotional Post.

It's also amazing to see how director Priyanka Banerjee has roped in actresses not just from Bollywood but also regional films. We certainly hope that such short films pave the way for more powerful cinema and soon even major feature films that can tell inspiring stories about women with such an amazing cast. Stay tuned as the short film's teaser drops on February 24.