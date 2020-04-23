Singapore Confirms 1,012 Foreign Workers Hit by Coronavirus on Thursday

World. (File Image)

Singapore, Apr 23 (PTI) Battling the second-wave of coronavirus infections, Singapore on Thursday reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 of which are foreign workers, including Indian nationals, mostly working in labour-intensive industries and living in packed dormitories.

This is the fourth day in a row that Singapore has reported a daily increase of more than 1,000 cases.

Of the 1,037 new cases, 1,012 are foreign workers. The city-state has recorded a total of 11,178 coronavirus infections since the deadly disease broke out here earlier this year. Twelve people have died of COVID-19 related illness.

As of April 19, more than 1,600 Indian nationals in Singapore have been diagnosed with COVID-19, reported The Straits Times on Thursday.

The Health Ministry has stopped releasing individual case details, including nationality, after Sunday last, according to the daily.

Indians make up the second-largest group -- in terms of nationality -- of coronavirus patients in Singapore.

Bangladeshis are the largest national group with more than 2,900 patients. Singaporeans are third on the list with over 1,100 patients.

A total of 982 of Thursday's cases were linked to work permit holders residing in dormitories while another 30 were linked to work permit holders staying outside of dormitories.

"The main increase today continues to be for work permit holders residing in dormitories, where we are picking up many more cases because of extensive testing,” said the Health Ministry.

"Most of these cases have a mild illness and are being monitored in the community isolation facilities or general ward of our hospitals. None of them are in the intensive care unit," it said.

Twenty-two of the new cases are Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners), and three are work pass holders or foreigners working here.

Twenty-six coronavirus patients are in critical condition in intensive care unit as of Thursday update.

The Ministry clarified that as per care protocols based on understanding of the disease, it has re-categorised the confirmed cases to more accurately reflect where the confirmed cases are being cared for.

There are currently 1,368 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most of which are stable or improving.

It said 8,874 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Twelve people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

In all, 924 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, including 36 people on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)