Mumbai July 30: Aamir Khan has made an unusual move by choosing to release his latest sports drama 'Sitaare Zameen Par' directly on YouTube after its run in theatres. The film will be available from August 1 on YouTube Movies on demand at an accessible price and will skip other digital platforms entirely. The approach aims to make the film accessible to people, especially those who do not have access to theatres or streaming services. The film will be available in India at Rs 100. It will also be available in 38 other countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, with prices suited to local markets. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ YouTube Release: Did Aamir Khan Break His Promise of Longer Theatrical Window by Dropping His Movie Online on August 1? Find Out.

In a press note, Aamir Khan, who also produced the film, said in a statement, "For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming number one in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world." ‘Each One of You Is a Force To Reckon With’: Shefali Shah Pens Heartfelt Note for Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Debutant Actors.

The release will come with subtitles and dubbed versions in several languages to cater to wider audiences. Talking about Sitaare Zameen Par, it is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par. In the sports drama, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who is tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The film, directed by Prasanna, hit theatres on June 20.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)