Sonia, Priyanka Extend Greetings on Navratri, Navroz; Pray for Everyone's Health

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended warm greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Navratri and Navroz and wished for everyone's good health and safety as India in its battle against COVID-19."Greetings to all on New Year and Chaitra Navratri!" Sonia tweeted in Hindi.Meanwhile, Priyanka too took to Twitter and shared that she received a call from her mother Sonia and she has asked her to prepare sweet rice on the occasion of Navroz, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring."Just yesterday, mother's call was received, do not forget the plate of Navroz and make sweet rice too! Best wishes to all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters," she wrote.Talking about the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, she said the country is going through a difficult phase."The country and the world are going through a very difficult period. I pray that everyone remains healthy and safe. Keep smiling, every dawn is a new dawn," she said.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navratri and expressed hope that the nine-day festival will bring prosperity and good health in everyone's life.As Navratri festival is celebrated across India in various forms, Prime Minister greeted countrymen on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. (ANI)

