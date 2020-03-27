Sony Reduces PlayStation Games' Download Speed to Tame Traffic

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 27 (ANI): With the internet witnessing a surge in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, tech companies are ensuring the traffic does not take a toll on the infrastructure and Sony is the latest to announce its measure to ensure internet stability.Sony announced that it is expanding its measures in the US to manage traffic by making game downloads slower or delayed. This is to help preserve access for the entire internet community, the official blog notes.The company is already reducing game download speeds in Europe.The move comes after major streaming platforms including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video have reduced their default streaming quality. (ANI)

