Special Train Carrying 1,200 Migrant Workers from Gujarat Reaches Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): A special train, carrying 1,200 migrant workers who were stranded in Gujarat's Sabarmati amid the coronavirus lockdown, reached Kanpur on Sunday.Earlier on April 2, the Ministry of Railways said that few special trains, which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only.On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and then for another two weeks from May 4.In an order issued on April 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)