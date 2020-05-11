Spike in COVID-19 Cases in T'gana, Tally Rises to 1,275

Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI) Telangana saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 79 people testing positive, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,275.

There was no fresh death and the toll due to the virus remained at 30, according to a state government bulletin.

As many as 50 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday taking the cumulative total of recovered to 801.

The number of people undergoing treatment in hospitals as on date was 444.

All the79 fresh cases have been reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the bulletin said.

