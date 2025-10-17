Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Argentina's 12-year-old sensation Faustino Oro, fondly known as the "Messi of Chess," has emerged victorious in the Prodigy (U21) category of the GCL Contenders 2025 Knockout Challengers Round, alongside GM Jose Martinez (Male) and WGM Mai Narva (Female). The trio will now serve as official ambassadors during Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, scheduled to be held at Mumbai's Royal Opera House from December 13-24, in partnership with Chess.com, as per a release from Global Chess League.

In a thrilling finale, the talented Oro defeated Indian GM Pranav Anand, while GM Jose Martinez outplayed American streamer and blitz specialist IM Andrew Tang. Estonia's GM Mai Narva clinched the women's crown with a win over Ukraine's WGM Yuliia Osmak. The trio's triumph marks the culmination of an intense, two-month-long journey that saw more than 11,500 players compete across three divisions: Male, Female, and Prodigy (U21).

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "We're thrilled to see Faustino, Jose, and Mai emerge as the winners of the GCL Contenders 2025. Their performances capture the global and inclusive essence of what the Global Chess League stands for, uniting players across generations and geographies on one platform. The Contenders format has been a fantastic step toward discovering the next wave of chess stars and bringing fans closer to the action," as quoted from a release by Global Chess League.

Oro's meteoric rise has made headlines across the chess world from defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online blitz game to becoming the youngest player ever to cross the 2500 Elo mark earlier this year. Joining him are Mexico's GM Jose Martinez, one of the most formidable online rapid players with multiple Chess.com titles to his name, and Estonia's GM Mai Narva, a two-time national champion and Olympiad regular. Together, they represent the new wave of global chess talent that the league aims to spotlight.

Commenting on winning in the prodigy category, Faustino Oro, said, "Playing in the Global Chess League Contenders was a challenging and unique experience, every match pushed me to think faster and adapt better. It's exciting to see how the Global Chess League connects players from all over the world, and I'm proud to be part of this journey as one of its ambassadors."

After winning the Women's category, GM Mai Narva, said, "Winning the GCL Contenders 2025 has been a special experience. The competition brought together such diverse playing styles and energy, and that's what makes it unique. I'm looking forward to being one of the ambassadors of the league that celebrates both excellence and inclusivity in chess."

After winning the Men's category, GM Jose Martinez, said, "The GCL Contenders format was incredibly unique yet challenging, with every round testing your consistency and speed. It's been inspiring to see how GCL is giving players across all levels a global stage to showcase their skills. I'm proud to be joining the league as an ambassador and look forward to what's next." (ANI)

