Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Delhi Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha won their respective matches on the third day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The first match of the day saw Hockey Karnataka beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 5-0. The goalscorers for Hockey Karnataka were Captain Gowda Sheshe (33'), Yathish kumar. B (43'), Nachappa Ir (47'), Abharan Sudev B (56'), and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (60'), as per a press release from Hockey India.

Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Gujarat by 22-1 in the second game. The goal fest was commenced by Hockey Haryana's Deepak (4'), followed by goals from Captain Sumit (6'), Antil Vishal (9', 38'), Sanjay (10', 27', 29', 34', 45+', 57'), Kohinoorpreet Singh (11'), Abhishek (13', 17', 21', 51'), Mandeep Mor (15+'), Rajant (18', 42'), Manpreet (23'), Yashdeep Siwach (33', 60'), Joginder Singh (38'). The only goal for Hockey Gujarat was scored by Yash Mahendrabhai Rathod (44').

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Himachal by 13-1 in the next match. The goalscorers for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were BP Somanna (4'), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (5', 48', 51'), Pruthvi G.M (8'), Kanagaraj Selvaraj (9', 28', 50'), C Dinesh Kumar (11', 57'), Karthi S (27', 34'), Sundarapandi (44'). Shubham (55') scored the lone goal for Hockey Himachal.

The fourth match ended with Delhi Hockey beating Telangana Hockey by 6-1. Abhishek Rana (7'), Rahul Gharai (22'), Aman Khan (40'), Captain Gursimran Singh (57'), and Vashudev (58', 60') scored to build a comfortable lead for Delhi Hockey. Meanwhile, Bhavani Ranjit Chand (49') managed to score a consolation goal for Telangana Hockey.

The last game of the day witnessed the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Arunachal by 27-0. Xess Nilam Sanjeep (2', 3', 15', 32'), Matiyas Dang (4', 34', 47', 54', 60'), Ashish Kumar Topno (11', 25', 49'), Kujur Prasad (13', 14', 39'), Lakra Shilanand (18', 22', 35', 44'), Captain Amit Rohidas (20', 37', 53'), Rosan Minz (25'), Kerobin Lakra (28'), Rajin Kandulna (37', 51'), and Nag Prajukt (56') scored in the victory for Hockey Association of Odisha. (ANI)

