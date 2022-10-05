Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday described two-time kickboxing world champion, 14-year-old Tajamul Islam, as an inspiration to every Indian.

Islam met Shah at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday evening after the home minister arrived in the valley on the second day of his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Glad to have met the two-time World Kickboxing Champion and India's talented daughter, Tajamul Islam. Hailing from a small village of Bandipora (Kashmir), Tajamul's achievements at such a young age are an inspiration to every Indian," Shah wrote on Twitter.

The home minister also wished her a bright future.

Islam, a resident of Tarkpora of Bandipora in north Kashmir, clinched a gold medal in the under-eight category of the World Kickboxing Championship in Italy in 2016. She won another gold medal in the under-14 World Kickboxing Championship held in Egypt's Cairo last year.

