Liverpool will be looking to build on their win in the previous round when they take on Rangers in Group A of UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The clash will be played at Anfield on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim to register a victory. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Rangers, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Liverpool 2-1 Ajax, Champions League 2022-23: Mo Salah, Joel Matip Score As Reds Seal Late Win.

Liverpool haven't been at their best this season so far and an example of that was seen in the weekend's draw against Brighton. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can find some momentum ahead of this European fixture. Meanwhile, Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership but will be aiming for the first victory in this season's Champions League.

When is Liverpool vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Anfield. The game will be held on October 05, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Rangers match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

