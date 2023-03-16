East London, Mar 16 (AP) The first one-day international between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday because of rain.

The teams didn't even get to have a toss and the game at Buffalo Park in East London was called off about 4.30 p.m. local time, four hours after the scheduled start time.

Also Read | Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: Nikhat Zareen Starts With a Bang; Sakshi Chaudhary and Nupur Sheoran Also Advance.

The second ODI is also at Buffalo Park on Saturday and the final game of the series is in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)