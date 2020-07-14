hicago [USA], July 14 (ANI): The 2020 Chicago Marathon and all race weekend activities have been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Monday.

All registered participants will have the option to receive a refund for their entry or to defer their place and entry fee to a future race (2021, 2022 or 2023), the race organisers said in a statement.

The 26-mile race was slated to take place on October 11.

"The 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, October 11, and race weekend activities have been canceled by event organizers and the City of Chicago in response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic," the official handle of Chicago Marathon tweeted.

Earlier in June, the 2020 New York City Marathon was cancelled.

The marathon was slated to take place on November 1, however, the threat posed by COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the event. (ANI)

