Jodhpur Polo Season will start from Dec 1. (Photo- Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 23 (ANI): From December 1, 2023 to January 14, 2024, the historic city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is set to be the epicentre of the Polo world.

The Maharaja Gaj Singh Sports Foundation Polo Ground on Air Force Road, Pabupura, will witness the 24th edition of the Jodhpur Polo Season, a hallmark event organised by the Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute.

The season boasts a captivating line-up: Three IPA 8 goal tournaments, Three low goal Club Tournaments, and nine enthralling one-day exhibition matches. Gracing the event as the chief guest will be Maharaja Gajsingh II of Jodhpur-Marwar, a stalwart since 1952, as per a press release from Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute.

Delineating the tournaments, Kr Inderjeet Singh, Honorary Secretary of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, elaborated:

-The Amateurs Cup (2 goals) - December 1-4. A platform for budding players across the nation.

-Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup (4 goals) - December 6-8.

-IPA tournaments:H.H. Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup (8 goals) - December 14-18.Rajputana and Central India Cup (8 goals) - December 19-24.Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup (8 goals) - December 27-31.

-Club Tournaments: Jodhpur Polo Cup (2 goals) - January 4, 2024 - January 7 2024 Mehrangarh Cup (4 goals) - January 10, 2024 to January 14, 2024

*One-Day Exhibition Games

-Maj. Th. Sardar Singh Jasol Memorial Cup - December 13. Honouring the legacy of Late. Jaswant Singhji Jasol, a notable Finance and Defence Minister of India.

-Mathuradas Mathur Memorial Polo Cup - December 16. A tribute to the former Home Minister of Rajasthan.

-Indian Air Force Longewala Polo Cup - December 20. Presented by AOC-in-C, SWAC, IAF, it stands as the sole Air Force Cup in India.

-Army Commander's Cup - December 22. A salute by the Army Commander, Southern Command.

-Hermes Cup - December 24. Presented by Mons. Patrick Guerrand Hermes, ex-President of the Federation International Polo.

-Bhanwar Baiji Lal Vaara Rajye Polo Cup - December 25.

-HLH Maharaja Hanwant Singh Memorial Cup - December 29.

-Abu Seir Cup - December 31. Bestowed by Farouk Younes, the F.I.P. Ambassador of Egypt.

Echoing the season's significance, Maharaja Gajsingh II expressed, "Jodhpur remains a beacon of Polo's illustrious history in India. As we usher in this season, it transcends the confines of a mere game. It is a festivity that celebrates our resilience, traditions, and spirited community. This year, we merge the reverence for our past with vibrant aspirations for the future. We warmly invite the world to bask in Jodhpur's unique confluence of sport, culture, and heritage."

He further highlighted, "While the Polo Festival does elevate Jodhpur's tourism allure, it is the city's genuine warmth and camaraderie that truly sets it apart from other polo destinations." (ANI)

