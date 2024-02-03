Sports News | 2nd Test Scoreboard: India Vs England, Tea, Day 2

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Scoreboard at tea on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 03, 2024 02:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | 2nd Test Scoreboard: India Vs England, Tea, Day 2

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 396

Also Read | Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Seeks Discharge in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Delay in Reporting Offences.

England 1st innings:

Zak Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son Heung-Min Guides South Korea Into Semifinals With Comeback Victory Over Australia.

Ben Duckett c Patidar b Kuldeep 21

Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23

Joe Root c Gill b Bumrah 5

Jonny Bairstow batting 24

Ben Stokes (c) batting 5

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 4 wickets in 33 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-114, 3-123, 4-136.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-3-27-2, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-33-0, Kuldeep Yadav 9-1-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-0-40-0, Axar Patel 4-0-24-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like

Sports News | 2nd Test Scoreboard: India Vs England, Tea, Day 2

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Scoreboard at tea on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 03, 2024 02:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | 2nd Test Scoreboard: India Vs England, Tea, Day 2

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 396

Also Read | Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Seeks Discharge in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Delay in Reporting Offences.

England 1st innings:

Zak Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son Heung-Min Guides South Korea Into Semifinals With Comeback Victory Over Australia.

Ben Duckett c Patidar b Kuldeep 21

Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23

Joe Root c Gill b Bumrah 5

Jonny Bairstow batting 24

Ben Stokes (c) batting 5

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 4 wickets in 33 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-114, 3-123, 4-136.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-3-27-2, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-33-0, Kuldeep Yadav 9-1-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-0-40-0, Axar Patel 4-0-24-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
AFC Asian Cup
50K+ searches
Lal Krishna Advani
50K+ searches
Carl Weathers
20K+ searches
AFCON
10K+ searches
Asian Cup
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
AFC Asian Cup
50K+ searches
Lal Krishna Advani
50K+ searches
Carl Weathers
20K+ searches
AFCON
10K+ searches
Asian Cup
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot