Sports News | 2nd Test Scoreboard: India Vs England, Tea, Day 2

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st innings: 396
England 1st innings:
Zak Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76
Ben Duckett c Patidar b Kuldeep 21
Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23
Joe Root c Gill b Bumrah 5
Jonny Bairstow batting 24
Ben Stokes (c) batting 5
Extras: (LB-1) 1
Total: (For 4 wickets in 33 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-114, 3-123, 4-136.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-3-27-2, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-33-0, Kuldeep Yadav 9-1-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-0-40-0, Axar Patel 4-0-24-1. PTI
