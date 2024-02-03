Sports News | 2nd Test Scoreboard: India Vs England, Tea, Day 2

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 396

England 1st innings:

Zak Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76

Ben Duckett c Patidar b Kuldeep 21

Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23

Joe Root c Gill b Bumrah 5

Jonny Bairstow batting 24

Ben Stokes (c) batting 5

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 4 wickets in 33 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-114, 3-123, 4-136.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-3-27-2, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-33-0, Kuldeep Yadav 9-1-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-0-40-0, Axar Patel 4-0-24-1. PTI

