Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): Though falling agonisgly short of his second century in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Shubman Gill's 91-run knock helped India take the driver's seat at lunch on day four of the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

At lunch, India stood at 314/4 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (149*) and Sarfaraz Khan (22*) on the crease. The hosts continue to dominate the game with a lead of 440 runs.

Also Read | PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: Is Free TV Channel Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League Nine T20 Cricket Match Available?.

The fourth day started with India standing at 196/2, with Gill (65*) and Kuldeep Yadav (3*) unbeaten on the crease.

As the first session continued Gill and Kuldeep built a strong partnership.

Also Read | Bengaluru Open 2024: Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan Clinches Doubles Title After Sumit Nagal Crashes Out in Semifinal.

The 24-year-old India opener smashed 9 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease. However, Gill was unlucky to miss his second century of the ongoing series for just nine runs. He was run out for 91 runs in the 64th over by a joint effort from Ben Stokes and Tom Hartley.

After Gill's wicket, Jaiswal came back on the pitch and now stands at 149*. Earlier on day three, Jaiswal was retired hurt after sustaining an injury.

The second wicket of the day came after English spinner Rehan Ahmed dismissed Kuldeep for 27 runs. Kuldeep resisted 91 balls after being the nightwatchman but fell short infront infront of the English spin attack.

After Kuldeep's dismissal, Sarfaraz came on the field. Soon after coming, the 26-year-old started hitting as he smashed 2 fours and 1 overhead boundary.

Jaiswal and Sarfaraz have already built a 56-run partnership after facing 6 balls. The hosts continue to get an upper hand on the Rajkot Test as in the last 10 overs of the first session on day four, India scored 56 runs, meanwhile, England failed to bag a wicket.

Recapping the day three of the Rajkot Test, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings in reply to India's 445. Opener Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) led the way for England, but besides skipper Ben Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Ollie Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six), none of the batters could stick around and play a long inning.

Apart from Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) contributed to the bowling attack while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each. India started with a 126-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with another stellar knock in the second innings and scored a century while Shubman Gill scored another half-century, ending India's day three with a 322-run lead.

Brief Score: India 445 & 314/4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 149*, Shubman Gill 91; Rehan Ahmed 1/64) vs England 319 (Ben Duckett 153, Ben Stokes 41, Mohammad Siraj 4/84). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)