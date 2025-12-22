Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 22 (ANI): New Zealand storms to a dominant 2-0 series win, thrashing the West Indies by a massive 323 runs in the third Test on Monday.

New Zealand took eight wickets for 25 runs after the morning drinks break on Day 5, with Jacob Duffy (5 for 42) taking over Sir Richard Hadlee's record for most wickets in a calendar year for the Black Caps.

Also Read | India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women by 8 Wickets in 1st T20I; Bowlers, Jemimah Rodrigues Help Hosts Kickstart Series With Dominant Victory.

Duffy's 5-fer in the second innings propelled him to career-best match figures of 9 for 128, spearheading NZ's emphatic 323-run win. West Indies, chasing an improbable 462, were bowled out for 138.

West Indies started Day 5 well in a fight for survival, but the fall of Brandon King triggered a collapse as WI plummeted from 87/0 to 98/5. That collapse pegged them back completely. Soon after, skipper Roston Chase was also taken out by Duffy.

Also Read | Shardul Thakur and Wife Mittali Parulkar Welcome Baby Boy; Indian Cricketer Shares Heartwarming Post On Instagram.

The visitors showed some resistance in the post-lunch session. Shai Hope was on a roll, but his decision to pad up to Ajaz Patel backfired, getting trapped lbw. Imlach dug in at one end, battling hard, but the Kiwis ripped through the tailenders. Duffy pounced, knocking Seales over to grab a 5-fer, and sealed the win for New Zealand.

Earlier, a mammoth 575 from Kiwi's set them up firmly in the first innings. Devon Conway stole the limelight with a double century, while Tom Latham also hit a ton. In response, West Indies fought back strongly, courtesy of Hodge's blazing century in the second innings, but it wasn't enough to prevent a hefty 155-run lead.

The Kiwis capitalised on that and batted with flair and freedom in the third innings, with Latham and Conway raising brisk centuries to take the game away from the visitors. West Indies were set a steep target of 462.

The fifth-day pitch offered a lot of variable bounce, leaving West Indies batters struggling. Meanwhile, Kiwi's batting dominance was on full display as they declared twice in the match, showcasing their dominance with the bat.

Duffy was named Player of the series for his 14 scalps in two matches, while Conway was named Player of the match for creating history in Mount Maunganui by becoming the first player from his country to score a double-century and a century in the same Test.

Brief scores: New Zealand 578/8 and 306/2 (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 137; Kavem Hodge 2-80). Vs West Indies 420 and 138 (Kavem Hodge 123*, Brandon King 67; Jacob Duffy 5-42). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)