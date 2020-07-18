Cape Town [South Africa], July 18 (ANI): South African star opening batsman Janneman Malan expects the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup match, on Saturday to be of the highest quality.

The Solidarity Cup challenge, a new format that will see three teams play against each other in a single match for the first time, will take place at SuperSport Park at Centurion and will be played without any fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The match has also been put together to raise funds for the Hardship Fund, a joint Cricket South Africa (CSA) project which aims to provide relief to those within the cricket industry affected by the current crisis.

"It's going to be interesting to see what tactics the teams adopt and how the players start the game, whether they will be aggressive or if they will be a more relaxed approach," Malan, who will represent the OUTsurance Kingfishers, said in an official statement.

"I think once that is sorted out, the competitive edge will kick in. Although it is a fun match and one that's being played for a good cause, I have no doubt it will be of the highest quality. From what I've seen so far, everyone is raring to go," he added.

A 3TC match is contested between three teams of eight players each and is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime. In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half. If scores are tied, the first half order is reversed.

"I did a bit of reading, but to be honest I've learnt a lot during the week after we have met up with our team-mates and colleagues from the other teams," Malan explained.

"We're now working on tactics and strategies which we as the Kingfishers will be adapting as a team. The game we played on Thursday was a nice dress rehearsal to just go through it and actually see what it's like because we didn't know what to expect," he added.

Malan's team will be captained by Reeza Hendricks and coached by Momentum Proteas star Mignon du Preez. Limited-overs skipper Quinton De Kock leads Mr D Food Kites, while AB de Villiers will be at the helm of the Takealot Eagles.

"All three teams are well balanced and exciting. We have a top frontline spinner (Tabraiz Shamsi) and that will hopefully give us the edge," said Proteas batsman Malan

"So it will be interesting to see how it pans out with the main seamers for the game. We also have the exciting Gerald Coetzee and the rest of the names speak for themselves," he opined.

The squads for 3TC are:

Mr D Food Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana. (ANI)

