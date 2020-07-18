The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council meeting was held via teleconference on Friday. One of the main agendas of the meeting was the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In the meeting, reportedly, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as the first choice to host the IPL 2020. However, things will only take final shape when ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in October-November is cancelled. Moreover, BCCI is looking at a window between late September and early November, which means IPL 2020 could be 5-6 week long. IPL 2020 Update: Dubai Sports City Ready to Host Indian Premier League 13 With ‘Limited Spectators’ if Tournament Shifted to UAE.

“Both proposals, of staging the IPL at four venues in Mumbai-Pune as well as taking it to UAE will be put forth. A final decision will be taken based on the government’s advice. If the ICC calls off the T20 World Cup, the IPL Governing Council will meet and take a call,” Hindustan Times quoted a source saying.

As reported earlier, franchises have given their green signal to move IPL 2020 to UAE. In fact, Salman Hanif, Head of Cricket & Events of Dubai Sports City, recently said that they were ready to host IPL 2020 and Indian cricketers.

Apart from hosting IPL 2020, UAE has also emerged as one of the options to host the national camp for contracted Indian cricketers. “If the IPL is held in the UAE, then it only makes sense the Indian cricketers train there before the tournament. They have a good infrastructure in place. UAE is the most likely choice for the IPL with India getting increasingly unsafe (due to COVID-19),” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. IPL 2020 Update: UAE to All Set to Host Indian Premier League 13; Franchises Give Green Signal, Says Report.

BCCI has also shortlisted Dharamshala and Ahmedabad apart from Dubai as other options to hold the national camp in August. “The other likely options are training camp in either Dharamshala or Ahmedabad (at the renovated Motera stadium) with a bio-bubble in place. But the cases continue to increase in India, so UAE will be the safest option,” the official added.

