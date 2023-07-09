New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The third edition of the National T20 for the Physically Challenged will be held from October 8 in Rajasthan's Udaipur with more than 400 cricketers set to take part, Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) said in press release.

The DCCI is now under the aegis of the BCCI.

"This tournament will feature 24 differently-abled cricket teams represented by more than 400 'Divyang' cricketers," the release stated.

"With the participation of such a huge number of cricketers, DCCI will try to record this tournament in the Guinness Book as the world's biggest cricket tournament ever held for the physically challenged."

A number of domestic and international tournaments of the Physically Disabled Wing are also planned in the second half of this year.

Accordingly, a number of committees were formed consisting of Differently Abled Cricket Officials, who had been working for the last many years for the development and promotion of 'Divyang Cricket' in their respective states.

The newly-appointed committees and appointed officials will work on finalising a roadmap for the development of differently-abled cricket in India.

