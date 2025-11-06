Queensland [Australia], November 6 (ANI): Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India, which is being played at Carrara Oval here on Thursday.

After the completion of the first three matches, the series is equally poised at 1-1, following the series opener at Canberra being washed out.

After winning the toss, Mitchell Marsh said, "We are going to bowl first. We don't play a lot here. It is great to be here; we'll try to gather as much information about the surface as possible. It is great, a five-match series going down to the last two games, both teams will be pumped. We have four changes - Zampa, Maxwell, Philippe, and Dwarshuis come in for the four other guys."

At the time of toss, Men in Blue skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "This is what you play bilaterals for, you challenge yourself and it is a beautiful stadium, everything to play for. The preparation has been good. We had a day off, had a good practice session yesterday, looks like a subcontinent wicket, later on it might get slower so we are happy to bat first. We were looking to bat first. Looks similar to Indian conditions, put runs on the board and we want to take up that challenge. We are going with the same team."

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

