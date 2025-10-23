New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) announced that five players from Sikkim have been included in the North East Zone squad for the upcoming BCCI Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025-26.

The tournament will be held in Dimapur, Nagaland, from November 4 to 14, as per a release from SICA.

The selected players, Nandika Kumari, Pranita Chettri, Primula Chettri, Priyanka Kurmi and Samayita Prodhan, represent the highest number of players from a single state in the 15-member North East Zone lineup.

This is the first zonal call-up for Nandika and Priyanka.

The selection was finalised by the Zonal Selection Committee in its meeting in Guwahati on October 21 after detailed deliberations and a review of performance from various BCCI Senior Women's tournaments held in the 2024-25 and ongoing 2025-26 seasons.

Likewise, Sheril Lepcha, the physiotherapist of the Sikkim Cricket Association, has been appointed as the Physio of the North East Zone side for the upcoming tournament for the first time.

The BCCI Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy, featuring top players from six zones --North, South, East, West, Central, and North East --serves as a platform for standout regional performers to showcase their skills at a higher level and earn recognition for national selection.

The President of Sikkim Cricket Association, Tika Subba, has extended his congratulations to all five players and the physio on their selection, and conveyed his best wishes to them and the North East Zone team for the upcoming tournament.

NEZ Squad: Nabam Abhi (Arunachal Pradesh), Nabam Yapu (Arunachal Pradesh), Kiran Bala Haorungbam (Manipur), Ranjita Koljam (Manipur), Lalrintell Pautu (Mizoram), Riticia Nongbet (Meghalaya), Debasmita Dutta (Meghalaya), Solina Jaba (Meghalaya), Najmeen Khatun (Nagaland), Vipeni (Nagaland), Nandika Kumari (Sikkim), Pranita Chettri (Sikkim), Primula Chettri (Sikkim), Priyanka Kurmi (Sikkim), Samayita Prodhan (Sikkim). (ANI)

