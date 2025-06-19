New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) As many as 640 pugilists from across the country will participate in the 6th Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships in Rohtak, starting Thursday.

Both the junior boys and girls competitions will feature 13 weight categories each, ranging from 44-46 kg to 80+ kg.

The Services Sports Control Board will look to defend their title in the Boys' section while Haryana enter as the defending champions in the Girls' category.

"The Junior National Championship is a crucial platform for young boxers to showcase their skills in front of national selectors and coaches. It plays a key role in helping BFI identify and nurture future talent.

"Many of these young boxers will represent India in the 2032 & 2036 Olympic Games, and therefore, this championship is of great importance," said Ajay Singh, Chairman, Boxing Federation of India Interim Committee.

The winners of the tournament will go on to represent India at the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to take place in October.

