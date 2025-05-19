New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or, football's most prestigious individual accolade, is scheduled on September 22 at the iconic Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

UEFA and Groupe Amaury have partnered since last year to co-organise the celebrated event. Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or is the most distinguished accolade a football player can receive, recognising exceptional talent and outstanding achievements on the pitch.

UEFA confirmed that this year's recognition program features three new categories celebrating the achievements of female players, and the nominees will be announced at the beginning of August.

The 2025 awards will include the Men's and Women's Ballon d'Or, Men's and Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player), Men's and Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Men's and Women's Gerd Muller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team), Men's and Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team), Men's and Women's Club of the Year, and Socrates Award, presented by L'Equipe group and Peace and Sport, for solidarity actions or societal causes carried out by a committed champion.

Last year, Manchester City midfielder Rodri was crowned the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or winner. Brazilian forward and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was also a frontrunner for the award ahead of the ceremony, but the Spaniard overshadowed him for the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femeni player Aitana Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive time. Additionally, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti received the Johan Cruyff Trophy as the men's coach of the year, while former Chelsea coach Emma Hayes took home the women's award after leading the USA to Olympic gold this summer. Real Madrid was also recognised as the men's club of the year for 2024.

Barcelona wonderkid and Spanish winger, Yamine Lamal, was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best male player under the age of 21, while Argentine and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Lev Yashin Trophy for the second time in a row. (ANI)

