Multan [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq is looking forward to his side dominating the second Test against England at Multan, which happens to be his birth city and his first-ever Test appearance there.

In the previous Test, England clinched a final day 74-run win at Rawalpindi, which is their third Test win in Pakistan. In this match, the visitors smashed 921 runs in just 136.5 overs across both of their innings, including a massive 506 runs in 75 overs on the opening day itself.

Imam, one of the many centurions in that match, opined that his side could have been more aggressive in their second innings while chasing. In their chase of 343 on a highly flat pitch, Pakistan was bundled out for 268.

For Pakistan to keep the series alive, it is a must that they win the next match. The second Test between Pakistan and England will take place on Friday.

"There were chances [in Rawalpindi] which we did not collect. We did not bat well in the last session. I feel we could have won that Test match but hats off to the England boys. Ben Stokes' captaincy was brilliant," said Imam to Sky Sports Cricket.

"Chasing 657 you are always behind so we have to survive and dominate as well. We did not play the second innings that well. There were times we could have attacked and won the Test match."

"Pakistan are famous for comebacks and we are hopeful we will come back stronger. The way England are playing their Test matches is exciting. We are excited but we will control what is in our control. We have to be mentally strong and have new plans and hopefully it will be our day," concluded Imam.

Imam's 18th Test happens to be his first at Multan, where he has scored three fifties in equal number of ODI games played. He says that his first Test appearance in his birth city "is a feeling I cannot describe in words".

"I wanted to score a hundred [in the ODIs] but got out because of that excitement. I was very nervous. It is going to be very exciting for me in the Test match. A big team like England is playing against us so it will be very special," said the batter.

"In early childhood, I saw my uncle [Inzamam-ul-Haq] playing here. He won us a Test against Bangladesh so there are lots of memories," reminisced Imam.

Imam has some fond memories of watching Pakistan's last Test win over England at home in Lahore back in 2005, which he attended by skipping his school.

"I had to skip school [to see the game] but my mum did not allow me. My school was very near to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. My brother came to me - I remember the words - and he said, 'Pakistan is winning so we have to hurry'. He said Shoaib Akhtar was bowling some very good reverse swing and yorkers. I remember he bowled some good slower deliveries," recalled Imam. (ANI)

