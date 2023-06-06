British Columbia [Canada], June 6 (ANI): Ultimate Fighting Championship's bantamweight and featherweight division (women's) has been ruled with an iron fist by Amanda Nunes. She is currently booked to defend her title against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 on June 11 in Rogers Arena.

Ahead of her bantamweight title defence let us look at the accolades of the two-division champion, who recently regained her bantamweight title by defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 277 in June 2022 after losing against her at UFC 269 in 2021.

Nunes has only had a single loss since 2014, against Pena which she revenged shortly in their next bout at UFC 277. She had defended the bantamweight title five times before losing to Pena, and in the featherweight division, she has two title defences as per UFC.

Nunes lands 4.4 significant strikes per minute at a 51% accuracy and has a striking defence of 55%, her takedown average stands at 2.61 (Average Takedowns Landed per 15 minutes). Nunes's takedown defence stands at 82% as per UFC.

She has wins over some of the biggest names in women's MMA including Meisha Tate, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes has dismantled one of the biggest star, Ronda Rousey with ease in the very first round and has two victories over the former Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. She has a total of 13 knockouts and four submissions in her career so far, as per UFC.

Nunes knocked out Chris Cyborg in the first round to claim the second title and became the first and only woman to date to hold two simultaneous belts in the UFC.

Following the cancellation of the highly anticipated trilogy fight, UFC President Dana White announced on social media that Irene Aldana will step in to fight Nunes for the title at UFC 289 in British Columbia on June 11.

The PPV will mark the return of the MMA leader in Canada since its last event in 2018.

Aldana is currently ranked #5 in the women's Bantamweight division. She is looking to capture the title and become the fourth UFC champion from Mexico after her fellow Mexican fighters including her teammate Alexa Grasso captured the Flyweight title.

The Octagon is set for the Bantamweight clash between the two warriors. As per UFC, Nunes boasts a win-loss record of 22-5 and sits on the top of the Women's Pound for Pound rankings.

On the other hand, the rising star from Mexico's MMA win-loss record stands at 14-6 and is on a 2-fight winning streak after losing to former champion Holly Holm.

UFC 289's co-main event is a fan-favourite affair between former Light Weight Champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The winner will be a potential title contender in the division. (ANI)

